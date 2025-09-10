MP calls for inquiry to look again at sex abuse in Telford

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said the forthcoming National Child Sexual Exploitation Inquiry should take a fresh look at the reports of grooming gangs in the Telford area.

A national inquiry was announced in June by then home secretary Yvette Cooper on the recommendation of a report by Baroness Casey, and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said the Government was now in the process of appointing a chairman.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Mr Pritchard asked Miss Phillips: "Would she support the national inquiry going back to Telford to ensure that things that still have not been done which should have been done, will be done?"

Miss Phillips replied that while she could not direct how an independent inquiry should proceed, it was a subject she wanted covered.

Jess Phillips responds to Mr Pritchard's question

"Whilst brilliant, the Telford Inquiry then didn't lead to any changes in neighbouring areas, and that is exactly what we hope the national inquiry will do," she said.

"Whilst I cannot direct where it must go, I would absolutely be wanting them to look at prior work that has been done and some of the gaps identified just exactly as he says."

A final report that followed a three-year local inquiry led by Tom Crowther QC was released in July 2022.

[27]It concluded that more than 1,000 girls had been abused over a 40-year period, and their abuse was ignored for decades due to 'nervousness about race' in the belief that investigation against Asian men would inflame 'racial tensions'.

It also found that teachers and social workers were discouraged from reporting child sexual abuse, and authorities tended to blame the children instead of the perpetrators. The report also concluded that information was not properly shared between agencies

The extent of child-sex grooming gangs operating in the area emerged following Operation Chalice, which resulted in the seven men being jailed for a total of 49 years

West Mercia Police estimated that up to 100 girls were affected between 2007 and 2009.