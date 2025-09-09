Banned: Telford shoplifter barred from eight shops including Tesco and B&M

West Mercia Police said Daniel Bent, 41, of Bishopdale, Telford, was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Telford Magistrates Court on September 3.

The order means Bent cannot enter a number of stores across the town - plus one in Shrewsbury.

They include Aldi on Holyhead Road in Snedshill, Tesco Express at 23 High Street in Dawley, Tesco Express on Brunel Road, Iceland at Southwater Square, Co-op at The Wharfage in Ironbridge, Co-op at Lawley Bank, Home Bargains at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury, and B&M Bargains at Telford Forge Retail Park, Colliers Way.

Daniel Bent. Picture: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for the police added: "A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

"The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

"Anyone who sees Bent in breach of his CBO or committing an offence they should report it to police immediately."