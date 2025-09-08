Two abandoned vehicles seized by police in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Police seized a blue Mazda in Brookside yesterday (September 7) following the seizure of a BMW X5 on Saturday at Stafford Park.

Officers from the Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) confiscated the Mazda after checks revealed that it had been declared SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) with the DVLA, but was still parked on a public road.

PC Doignie and PC Thomas, who carried out the seizure, reminded residents that any SORN-declared vehicle must be kept off public roads.

A Mazda was seized by police in Brookside. Pic: West Mercia Police

A post said: "PC Doignie and PC Thomas from Brookside SNT seized this vehicle after checks revealed that it was declared SORN and therefore had no insurance, MOT or tax.

"Please remember if you declare a vehicle as SORN with the DVLA then make sure that is parked off road on private property such as a garage or driveway. It should not be parked or driven on a public road including public parking."

Elsewhere, while on patrols at Stafford Park, officers from the Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered the BMW, which police said appeared to be abandoned.

A BMW was seized on Saturday, September 6. Pic: West Mercia Police

Checks of the vehicle revealed that it had no registered keeper, and no insurance or valid road tax.

"The vehicle was seized and taken off the road," a post said. "Driving without insurance or road tax is illegal and can result in vehicles being seized, fines, penalty points and even prosecution."