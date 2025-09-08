Telford drug driver had cannabis in centre console when police searched his vehicle
A driver caught under the influence of cannabis on a busy road in Telford has been banned from the road.
By Rob Smith
Clayton Hollingworth, who is 51, was driving on April 8 this year when he was reported to police because of the "very poor condition" of his vehicle, a court heard.
He was pulled over on Holyhead Road in Ketley by officers, who smelled cannabis from the vehicle and searched it. In the centre console were bags of cannabis, which Hollingworth said was for his own personal use.