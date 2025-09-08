Man, 65, charged after multi-vehicle crash on A442 in Telford

John Seabury, of Hazels Road in Shawbury, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, West Mercia Police said.

He was arrested after a road traffic collision on the A442 in Shawbirch, Telford last Friday (September 5).

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.32pm. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said three vehicles were involved in the incident.

Firefighters used small gear to make the vehicles safe. Crews also assisted police in moving the vehicles off the road to help clear the carriageway.

According to fire service reports, casualties were also treated at the scene by paramedics.

The 65-year-old will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on October 2.