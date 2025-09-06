Watch: Police break down shocking case of woman who killed her husband in kitchen of Newport home

Police have broken down the shocking case of a Telford man whose life "should have been on the up" but who was murdered by his estranged wife.

Amy Pugh was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 14 years after being found guilty of murdering Kyle Pugh following a trial in June.

Now, detective inspector Jo Delahay, who led the investigation, has revealed details of the harrowing case and footage taken from their investigation to secure Pugh’s conviction.

Amy Pugh told police that she had found Kyle Pugh hanging by his own belt at her Newport home.

Through looking at phone records, police discovered that Amy Pugh had been on the phone to her father for 20 minutes before she summoned medical help for Kyle. This included a six-minute video call.

It was determined through a post mortem that Kyle Pugh had died due to compression to his neck. It was also discovered that he had a fractured eye socket and a fractured nose.

Throughout Pugh's 999 call to emergency services, she can be heard screaming at Mr Pugh as he lay fatally injured on her kitchen floor, shouting "you f****** idiot, why did you do this".

Amy Pugh has been jailed

Inspector Delahay said: "She was very difficult to reason with, however, for officers at the scene this would be consistent for somebody who was in shock who had just discovered their husband hanging, so they tried to assist her in any way that they could, but she was very difficult to communicate with."

A murder investigation was launched after concerns were raised by Kyle Pugh's family. Inspector Delahay said his family were "most concerned" that his phone was missing.

When arrested, Pugh shouted at officers: "He killed himself, for f**k sake. He hung himself! I found him."

Inspector Delahay continued: "Amy was interviewed on a number of occasions by officers from West Mercia Police. She never admitted what had happened in the house that night.

"She has shown no remorse for what has happened and throughout the trial, maintained her insistence that she found him hanging."

A jury rejected Pugh's claims over the cause of her husband's death.

"I would like to pay tribute, first of all, to Kyle's family who have been dignified in the face of a very long police investigation," added inspector Delahay.

"Due to the fact that we needed to obtain complex medical expert evidence, this had led to a delay in us being able to bring this case to trial, and the family have been patient and stuck with the police, so I am thankful to them for that.

"But I would also like to say that this has been an incredibly difficult investigation for the officers. So, I would like to pay tribute to the investigation team for all the hard work that they have put in to obtaining justice for Kyle.

"It is unusual to have a female convicted of a domestic murder, but I would like to reassure the public that West Mercia Police takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously, and I hope that this case demonstrates that we leave no stone unturned to investigate the circumstance of any death in a domestic setting and that includes male victims.

"I would like to pay tribute to Kyle, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that he was a real human being and very loved by his family, well know in Telford in the music community, and was running a business.

"He had a new relationship and his life should have been on the up.

"I hope we have done justice to Kyle with this result at court."