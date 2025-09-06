Three men avoid jail for 'unprovoked' Telford attack more than seven years ago

Lewis Harborn, now 26, Mark Idiens, 25, and 24-year-old Alexander Green attacked their victim on the Silkin Way footpath on January 25, 2018 at around 9.30pm.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday (September 5) that the victim had been alone and had only approached the three teens to ask for a light for his cigarette.

Mr Jonathan Dickinson, prosecuting, told the court that the man had asked Alexander Green, who was 17 at the time, first who told him to ask Mark Idiens, who was 18 and a smoker.

“Mark Idiens said 'two minutes' and rummaged around in his pocket,” Mr Dickinson said. “Then he punched the victim on the left side of the jaw. It caused him to feel a crack and severe pain and fell to his hands and knees.”

He said with the victim on the ground, Idiens and Harborn rained punches and kicks down on his head while the “unprovoked” attack, which the court heard lasted 14 seconds, was filmed by Alexander Green on his phone.

Mr Dickinson said after the victim managed to scramble to his feet, Mark Idiens pulled out a knife and chased him down the path, shouting “I'm going to kill you and slice your throat".

The Silkin Way in Telford

The man managed to flee to a relative's house, where police were called.