'It is unusual to have a female convicted of domestic murder' - Police react to life sentence for killer Amy Pugh

Amy Pugh was jailed for a minimum of 14 years at Stafford Crown Court today (September 5) for the murder of estranged husband Kyle Pugh.

Mr Pugh died in March 2022 after Amy Pugh injured in the kitchen of her home in Newport. She was tried and convicted of the killing in June this year.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay of West Mercia Police, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a long and complex investigation and I am grateful for the sentence given to Amy Pugh today.

“Amy and Kyle were a married couple, who at the time of his death had separated, and Kyle was in a new relationship. We know the pair had a volatile relationship; however Kyle should not have died at the hands of the woman he once loved.

Kyle Pugh was murdered by his estranged wife Amy Pugh

“On the night in question, our investigation shows that following an argument which turned physical, Amy got Kyle into some form of headlock or compression to the neck that caused him to fall unconscious.

“Realising Kyle was unresponsive Amy made the decision to not call for help immediately and delayed calling emergency services. During that time, she made several phone calls to her father, including a six-minute video call.

“We will never know why Amy decided to act in this way, or exactly how she killed him as she has shown no remorse throughout the investigation or the trial.

“Amy was very much aware of Kyle’s vulnerabilities and mental health history, and I believe she callously used this as part of her lies to protect herself by claiming he had taken his own life.”

Amy Pugh

Detective Inspector Delahay continued: “It is unusual to have a female convicted of a domestic murder, but I would like to reassure the public that West Mercia Police takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously, and we will investigate and get justice for victims.

“Kyle was a well-known figure within the Telford community through his art and MC-ing, and I hope today’s sentence brings some sort of closure to all those who knew him. While it won’t bring Kyle back, I hope it brings justice for his family, and for Kyle.”

At the time of his death Kyle’s family paid tribute to him, saying: “Kyle was a beloved son, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was known for being a local MC, and despite being a Newport resident he was also a well-known Hollinswood lad.

“Kyle was a visionary in design and the CEO and founder of Design Dudes UK, but he could turn his hand to almost anything as he was a man of many talents.

“Our hearts are broken as Kyle was taken from us far too soon and he had so much more to give. He will be missed by so many.”

In November 2024, Pugh was also found guilty of arson, after setting fire to Kyle’s workshop on October 15, 2021. Kyle used the garage on Aston Drive to create his work.

Whilst the workshop burnt down Pugh sent Kyle videos of the fire as she sang Ring of Fire. Pugh was given a 19-month sentence suspended for two years.