Two arrested after police find £45k drugs farm in Shropshire village

Officers from the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams executed a warrant at a property in Minsterley yesterday (Thursday, September 4).

Upon entering the address, police found evidence of a cannabis farm, along with a large quantity of cannabis believed to hold a street value of around £45,000.

A woman in her 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the production of cannabis and taken into custody.

Shortly after, police searched a second property, where they discovered a quantity of cash and class A drugs.

A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of cannabis production.

Both individuals have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The warrant forms part of West Mercia Police's Operation Conyay where South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams are aiming to tackle issues relating to drugs.

A spokesperson said: "Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can report online under the 'report a crime' on West Mercia Police.

"If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/."