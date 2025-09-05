Police have released shocking body-worn footage from the investigation into a wife who murdered her husband at her home.

Amy Pugh, 34, of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, was found guilty of killing her husband Kyle Pugh following a trial earlier this year. The couple were separated at the time.

Today, Pugh was sentenced to life in prison after she killed her husband by causing injuries when compressing his neck following an argument at her home in Newport on March 22, 2022. He died later at hospital.

After inflicting the injuries Pugh called the emergency services and lied about what had happened, saying she had discovered her husband after he had attempted to take his own life by hanging himself.