Father-of-two, 53, sentenced for handling goods stolen in burglary at Newport builder's yard
A man who handled £4,000 worth of stolen tools and boilers after a burglary at a builder’s yard has been ordered to do unpaid work.
Father of two John Hendy, aged 53, held onto items that were stolen from a building site in Newport in February 2020.
Items were recovered but damage was caused in the burglary.
Hendy, of Meadow Road, Newport, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to a charge of handling stolen goods. He has no previous convictions.