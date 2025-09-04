Road ban for Shrewsbury man, 41, who went for drinks with his wife before driving powerful Mercedes
A drink driver who got caught behind the wheel of a powerful Mercedes after going out for a few pints with his wife has been banned from the road.
Self-employed carpenter Alan Williams drove a Mercedes C-Class on Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury on Sunday, August 10 this year.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that police pulled Williams over at around 8.50pm on one of the main roads in and out of Shrewsbury town centre.
He told officers he had finished his last alcoholic drinks about 10 minutes earlier.