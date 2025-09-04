Police lauded after Market Drayton terror teen who amassed deadly weapons and discussed school shooting is detained

The 15-year-old self-proclaimed "Nazi", who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested in November last year as part of an operation led by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.

It followed a visit by West Mercia Police officers to the boy’s home to execute a warrant for an unrelated matter, during which they discovered concerning material and alerted colleagues at the counter-terrorism unit.

Searches of his home uncovered a number of weapons, including crossbows, a butterfly knife, a baton, and a stun gun.

Officers also found manifestos of attackers who had perpetrated acts of terrorism, and recovered the teenager's devices that contained graphic images of extreme violence as well as racist content.

Videos showed him posing with weapons marked with the names of bombers and shooters, along with messages discussing homemade explosives.

Last Friday, the 15-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced. He was sentenced to 18 months in custody with a further year on licence.

Market Drayton Town Council has lauded local police for their work.

The 15-year-old self-proclaimed "Nazi" amassed a stash of deadly weapons as he discussed whether to "shoot up" his school, the Old Bailey heard. Photo: West Midlands Counter Terrorism police/PA Wire

A spokesperson said: "Market Drayton’s policing teams play a crucial role in community safety and engagement. It’s important they respond to crime and other concerns effectively.

"As a town we are reassured that they have demonstrated their ability to deal with crime and disorder issues."

The court was told that the teenager, who has autism, had become interested in mass attacks and had expressed a desire to carry out his own copycat killings.

Police found that the teenager had chatted online about whether to "shoot up my school" with a modified air pistol, the court was told.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, Detective Chief Superintendent Alison Hurst, said: "The work carried out by the investigators is to be commended; this was a dangerous individual who had amassed weapons, was viewing horrific material online and preparing to carry out an attack.

"The amount of work that this investigation has entailed has been considerable but it is testament to the hard work of all involved to reach today’s sentencing."

West Mercia Police Local Policing Commander for Shropshire and Telford, Chief Superintendent Mo Lansdale, added: "We absolutely understand the concern cases such as this can cause in our local communities and I hope the early intervention and positive action in this case reassures local residents.

"West Mercia Police officers attended the boys address to carry out a warrant for an unrelated matter, however, due to the significance of the material that was found we contacted our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

"The horrific nature and extreme violence of the material was incredibly concerning and we’re pleased the thorough investigation led to the boy being charged and entering a guilty plea which resulted in today’s sentence."