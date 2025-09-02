Council leaders welcome role in national pilot to speed up support for child victims of exploitation

The two local authorities are among eight new areas joining the pilot, which will see decision-making powers devolved from the Home Office to local safeguarding professionals.

It's hoped this will deliver faster, better-informed decisions on whether a child referred through the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) is a victim of modern slavery - and therefore entitled to vital support services.

Launched in 2021, the pilot shifts responsibility for deciding on cases of child victims of modern slavery from the Home Office to local safeguarding teams.

The Home Office said the scheme has already reduced long waits for vulnerable children - cutting average decision times from 471 days to just 101 days in pilot areas.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils will now join other new locations including Birmingham, Edinburgh and Northern Ireland as part of its expansion.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Lee Carter said: "We’re really pleased to have been selected as a pilot area for this scheme, having submitted a strong pitch to the Government earlier this year. Looking after vulnerable members of our community - particularly children and young people - is the most important thing we do, and this is an opportunity for us to help deliver even better outcomes.

"Devolved decision-making for this type of work makes absolute sense. The Home Office currently makes decisions on referrals about whether or not someone is or has been a victim of modern slavery and, therefore, whether they should get crucial support. Devolving means that the decision is made locally, where we and our partners in Telford and Wrekin have worked with the individual and have a clear understanding of their circumstances. This means that access to support is likely to be more timely and more well-informed.

"Our involvement in this pilot scheme also helps us deliver on our commitment to working at a national level on preventing Child Sexual Exploitation, which has links with modern slavery, sharing best practice and supporting national structural change around referral.

"This complements our other best practice, including being one of the only authorities in the country to employ specialist social workers focused on this issue and our record of continued investment into ensuring we are doing as much as we can to tackle this horrific crime."

The scheme aims to ensure child victims receive specialist support sooner, giving them greater safety and stability, rather than waiting months in uncertainty about their future.

Local police, social workers, and health professionals will work together to assess each case, with decisions made by those who best understand the child’s needs and community.

Andy Hall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, said: "As an Outstanding local authority for children’s services we are always seeking to further develop our services and improve outcomes for children.

"We recognise the learning from other pilot authorities and, in particular, the shortened timescales for decision making for conclusive grounds decisions for children and young people following completion of the NRM referral. This can only be a positive factor when seeking to minimise and address the impact of harm for a young person when they have suffered harm and abuse through modern slavery.

"We remain resolute in supporting these young people in any way we can, and will work with our local partners to achieve this. The pilot offers a unique opportunity to take the leading role in decision making for these young people."