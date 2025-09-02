A police base returns to Shrewsbury town centre after five years - here's where it will operate from

A police base is to return to Shrewsbury town centre after five years.

Following funding from Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, the team will operate from offices in Drayton Passge.

Once based in Shrewsbury’s Riverside shopping centre, police officers vacated the site in 2020 due to redevelopment works and moved to Monkmoor.

“The issue raised by Councillor Alex Wagner during a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting in March.

“I think it makes complete sense that as the primary facility, but when meeting and and discussing this with residents and the town centre police team, I think there is some sort of frustration not havng any sort of physical premises,” said Cllr Wagner.

“Even with blue lights on, when the town centre is congested on narrow streets, it’s hard to get cars through. Similarly, just when officers are taking a break or need to do some paperwork for reporting, having to go back and forth to the other side of town. It makes their job harder.”

From left: Sergeant Gary Lansdale (Shrewsbury Town Centre Team), Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, Chief Constable Richard Cooper, and PC Ben Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town Centre Team). Picture: OPCC

The rental cost at the new base will be £9,000 a year, which Mr Campion saus provides good value for money. However, it will not be accessible to the public and does not have a front counter.

“I have listened and delivered on calls from local communities by ensuring the town centre team is based right in the heart of Shrewsbury,” said Mr Campion.

“In West Mercia, we have record numbers of police officers, so I am committed to ensuring the public feel the full benefits of that investment,” said Mr Campion.

“This move is another example of my long-standing commitment to improving the service communities receive in Shrewsbury by maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of policing in the town.”

Chief Constable Richard Cooper added: “We are pleased that a new base for Shrewsbury’s town centre team has been established, which with not only help to better protect our communities but will be hugely beneficial to our officers and staff.

“It’s vital our officers are where they need to be to help prevent crime and reassure our communities, and having a site in the heart of the community is part of our neighbourhood policing promise. Crime continues to fall across Shropshire, and more crimes are being solved than ever before with our town centre teams helping in our crime fighting efforts.”