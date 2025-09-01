'I popped in for 10 minutes' Telford man's £1,800 is pinched outside supermarket

Craig Hayes had only had his E-bike for a month when it was taken outside Sainsbury's in the town on Sunday.

Craig, who says he borrowed the cash to buy the high-tech black Carrera bike through an employer scheme so still has to pay for the bike each month.

"It was last Sunday. I literally popped into Sainsbury's for 10 minutes to get few bits for Sunday lunch.

"My bike was chained up but as soon as I stepped outside I realised it had been taken."