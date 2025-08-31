Chef Henry Wallace, aged 19, was witnessed by police at 1am approaching the Frankwell roundabout “too fast” in a BMW 3 Series.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Wallace was pulled over and arrested after giving a positive roadside breath test.

While in custody he gave another breath sample, which showed he had 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.