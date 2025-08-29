David Wyn Evans was placed on a community order by Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on May 13 2025.

But the 45 year-old of Milbank, Norton failed to attend a planned appointment on May 29 – just 16 days later.

He also missed a planned appointment on June 7 2025

He appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday when he admitted the breach of the order.

Probation officer Jade Price said it was disappointing that he missed appointments at the start of his order but she said they would like to give him another chance.

Mitigating for Evans, Mr Owain Jones said his client admitted the breach and had expressed a willingness to comply with the order.

“I has been a difficult time, his mother has been poorly and his friend was diagnosed with an illness and he has been confused about the dates for his appointments.”

Magistrates fined him £120 for the breach.