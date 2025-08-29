Ryan Davies pleaded not guilty to drink driving a grey Mercedes on Rockery Lane in Knighton on May 25 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 44 year-old of Cefncoch, Cleobury Lane, Heyope was said to have 183 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit being 80 milligrams.

Magistrates adjourned the matter for a trial on November 18.

Davies remains on unconditional bail until that date.