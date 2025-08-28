Lauren Pollard admitted driving a car on Irfon Crescent in Llanwrtyd Wells on February 23 this year while over the limit, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday (August 26).

The 40-year-old, of Llys Moel and previously of Irfon Crescent, had consumed so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her blood was 168 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit being 80 milligrams.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said Dyfed-Powys Police received a call from the ambulance service to attend a one-vehicle collision on the A483.

Caitlyn Jones said she was awoken by a loud crash and a screech and she saw a car on its roof below where she was sleeping. She heard a male saying the driver was "f***ed" and to call an ambulance.