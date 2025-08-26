Traditional bobbies helmets 'purely ceremonial' and 'make little sense' says county's police federation

The organisation has issued the comments in response to a survey of police across the country, looking at their views on current uniforms and equipment.

The survey revealed many police officers are frustrated with their uniforms, describing them as unfit for purpose, restrictive and as contributing to major health issues.

West Mercia Police Federation's chair, Steve Butler, said he hoped the survey would mark a "turning point".

West Mercia Police Federation has given its views on the current uniform.

He has also questioned whether some items of uniform, such as the traditional police helmet is suitable for the demands of modern policing.

He also highlighted the cost of helmets when compared to caps, which are worn more regularly by officers, and said "ergonomics must be at the centre of decision-making when it comes to purchasing uniforms and equipment".

He said: “For too long, wearability has been overlooked, with comfort often sacrificed in the name of cost savings. This must stop.

“Officers should have uniforms and equipment that are not only functional but also cutting-edge in terms of comfort and suitability for the demands of their role.

“A clear example is our custodian street helmets used in foot patrol. These appear purely ceremonial, with little consideration for the wearer.

“When you compare their cost to flat caps or bumper caps, which are more likely to be worn regularly, it simply doesn’t make sense.

“Uniform and equipment design must prioritise the officer’s wellbeing, practicality, and operational effectiveness.”

The survey, carried out by Dr Camilla De Camargo and Dr Stephanie Wallace, from Lancaster University Law School, working in collaboration with Police Federation of England and Wales’s (PFEW) senior researcher Sahrish Khan, and the National Police Chiefs’ Council, heard from 20,8383 respondents in total.

The majority, some 56 per cent, reported their overall experience of wearing police uniform as negative.

The figure in West Mercia Police was even higher at 61 per cent, with just 17 per cent saying their experience was positive.

The study also found that 59 per cent of respondents in West Mercia Police had reported at least one health issue believed to be caused or made worse by their uniform.

Mr Butler said: “Uniform is a huge part of being a police officer and should help our members to do the job, not hinder them.

“We’ve known there are issues with kit and equipment, particularly for our female colleagues, who report in this survey lasting health problems crushed breasts, breathing difficulties, and musculoskeletal problems.

“This national survey shines a light on the issues being experienced by officers and staff.

“It is well overdue but welcome, and hopefully it marks a turning point.

“We need the highest possible minimum standards for uniform so it is fit for purpose and fit for all.”

Speaking about the results of the survey Dr De Camargo said: “We are shocked by the results but, unfortunately, not surprised - it is important to be able to highlight these issues on such a large scale.

“We hope this evidence can lead to impactful changes that improve the lives of uniform wearers every day.”