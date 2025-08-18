Swift action and help from the public nabs Bridgnorth police a suspected Boots shoplifter

Police in Bridgnorth said on Thursday (August 15) that PC Doore and PC Parry were patrolling the high street when they were alerted by a shop worker to a theft of skin products.

A spokesperson said: “They were flagged down by an employee at Boots, stating two men had just stolen items and left the location.”

The two officers spotted a male matching the description of the suspected thief and gave chase.

The items retrieved following the arrest

The man was detained “with support of a member of public,” the force said.

“The male was placed under arrest on suspicion of theft. Items were recovered from the suspect and were to be returned to the shop promptly. The male was taken to custody where he was later charged for the offence,” said the spokesperson. “A big thank you goes out to the members of public that assisted in detaining the male.”