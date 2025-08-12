A Knighton man accused of threatening a man with a screwdriver, will stand trial in October
Craig Fraser, previously Irwin, denied having a screwdriver and threatening Robert Lee Davies with it on December 29 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court
The 52 year-old of Garth Meadows also denied possessing the screwdriver without legal authority on the same date.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction of the ‘either way’ offences and Fraser elected a trial at the magistrates’ court.
Magistrates adjourned the matter for a trial on October 7 at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.
Fraser’s unconditional bail was extended until that date.