“Peacemaker” Robert Hollington was “waving a bottle around” in Albert’s Shed in Telford town centre, while his friend attacked a man for using an offensive word beginning with P.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how, in the early hours of the morning as kicking-out time approached on October 11, 2023, Hollington, his friend and the victim began chatting inside before moving out to the smoking terrace.

Robert Hollington was sentenced for his part in a fight at Albert's Shed in Southwater, Telford, where a man was bottled. Judge Anthony Lowe ordered him to stay off booze for 120 days

It was there the victim said the P word, which caused an angry reaction from Hollington’s friend.

The victim tried to claim to a female member of the bar staff that he was just joking and did not mean any offence.

However, they came to blows when Hollington’s friend approached the victim, who pushed him over, causing him to stumble to the floor.

The man got up and hit the victim in the head with a bottle before the fight continued outside.