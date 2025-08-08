MP's call for action after road workers abused, spat on and even shot at with crossbow in West Midlands

Telford MP Shaun Davies has thrown his weight behind a campaign to end abuse of road workers who are "just doing their jobs".

Earlier this year, Campaign group Stamp It Out reported there were more than 360 cases of physical or verbal abuse against road workers in the West Midlands within a 12-month period.

Of those cases, 324 were verbal attacks, while 36 involved physical abuse, including instances of people spitting in the faces of road workers, the campaign group said.

In the most extreme cases, Stamp It Out said a road worker who was picking up litter was shot at, and narrowly missed, by a bolt from someone with a crossbow.