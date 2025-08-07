A Llanwrtyd Wells man has made significant improvements on his drug rehabilitation order
Luke Richard Elvis Roberts was placed on a community order by Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on April 22 and it included a drug rehabilitation requirement including regular testing.
The 35 year-old of Irfon Terrace appeared at the court on Tuesday where Probation Officer Mrs Donna Davies presented a very encouraging report.