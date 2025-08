Brandon Simms, aged 18, and two 17-year-old boys who cannot be named because of their age are accused of robbing a male victim at Shifnal railway station on July 6 last year.

Brandon Simms, 18, and two 17-year-old boys have denied robbing someone of their bank card and iPhone at Shifnal Railway Station. Recorder Anthony Warner set a trial date in June 2027 at Shrewsbury Crown Court