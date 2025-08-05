Shropshire man arrested on suspicion of rape in Liverpool is released on bail

Merseyside Police received reports that a woman had been raped at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city centre shortly before 8am yesterday (August 4).

Officers attended and arrested a 49-year-old man from Shropshire on suspicion of rape.

In an update today, Merseyside Police said the man has been released on bail, pending further investigation.

A spokesperson said: "The 49-year-old man from Shropshire has been released on bail pending further investigation. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

"To report a sexual offence you can call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999."