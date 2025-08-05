West Mercia Police reported a sharp rise in reports of hare coursing across the Telford & Wrekin borough yesterday (August 4).

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to emergency services immediately.

Furthermore, police also appealed directly to local farmers and landowners, asking them not to confront or pursue individuals suspected of involvement in hare coursing activities.

Hare coursing is the pursyhite of hares with dogs, often for sport and gambling. It is illegal under teh Hunting Act 2004 with penalties including unlimited fines and up to six moths in prison.

A post by Telford and Wrekin Police warned: "We wish to inform you that there has been a significant increase in hare coursing incidents throughout the Telford & Wrekin Division today (August 4). We urge anyone who witnesses such activities to contact emergency services by calling 999 immediately.

"Additionally, we advise local farmers to refrain from pursuing individuals engaged in these activities, as their intentions and potential threats are unknown. Your safety is of utmost importance.

"Please be assured that our rural team is dedicated to working tirelessly to provide support to local farmers and preserve wildlife areas that are currently experiencing a resurgence of hare coursing and poaching.

"Thank you for your cooperation and vigilance in this matter."