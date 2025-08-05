Over 500 fake Labubu toys seized at this year's Royal Welsh Show

Over 500 counterfeit Labubu toys were removed from sale at trade stands during this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

The fake toys were seized by Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Service, which carried out spot checks to ensure that products being sold, especially toys, meet legal safety standards.

Labubu toys – also known as LaFuFu – are quirky, elf-like collectable figures made popular by Chinese toy manufacturer Pop Mart.

These “so-ugly-they’re-cute” characters have gone viral on social media, with celebrities often seen attaching them to designer handbags.

However, the popularity of these toys has also led to a surge in dangerous counterfeit versions.

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “Our proactive inspections during Royal Welsh Show help protect the public from unsafe or counterfeit goods, support legitimate businesses, and raise awareness about consumer safety.

“These counterfeit toys pose serious risks to children. Small parts, such as eyes and hands, can detach and become choking hazards. Some may also contain banned chemicals that are harmful to health. The safety of our children must always come first.

“We urge parents and collectors to be vigilant when purchasing these toys. If you bought one at the Royal Welsh Show – or elsewhere – please check it carefully using the guidance below.”

How to Spot a Fake Labubu

Packaging – Genuine Labubu toys come in a matte-finish box with a smooth texture.

QR Code – Authentic toys include a QR code linking to Pop Mart’s website. On the product label, a second QR code should direct you to fwsy.popmart.com. If it leads elsewhere, it’s likely a fake

Features – Real Labubus have slightly inward-pointing ears, nine teeth, bright open eyes, and pale peach-toned faces

Quality – Authentic toys have soft fur and seamless stitching

Foot Stamp – Look for the Pop Mart logo on the right foot. Newer models also have a UV-visible stamp on the left foot. Fakes may lack these or display them too obviously.

UKCA/CE Mark – This mark should appear on the toy or its packaging, along with the name of a UK-based importer. However, this alone is not enough—use the other checks too.

The council’s Trading Standards Service is committed to working with businesses to ensure compliance.

However, the message is clear: if you are selling fake Labubu toys, stop immediately and return them to your supplier. Non-compliant products will be seized, and enforcement action – including prosecution – may follow.

If businesses or the public have any concerns about toy safety, further information is available at: Business Companion – https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/quick-guides/product-safety/toys

Child Accident Prevention Trust Toy Safety – https://capt.org.uk/toy-safety/

Alternatively, you can also report issues to your local trading standards service by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 123 1133 or email trading.standards@powys.gov.uk