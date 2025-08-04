Police issue warning for trailer owners after spate of thefts in Shropshire

West Mercia Police said it is currently experiencing a spate of trailer thefts from across the county - with some taking place in broad daylight.

Bishop's Castle and Craven Arms PCSO Calvin Brown said it is mainly multi-axle, flatbed trailers that are being targeted and has issued some recommendations for owners.

The recommendations include investing in "strong, durable locks" that cannot easily be picked or broken, such as a hitch lock and a GPS tracking system.

PCSO Brown added: "Additionally, you can mark your trailer with identification that can deter thieves and aid recovery if it’s stolen.

"Use an engraving tool to etch identifying information such as postcode or a unique code onto visible trailer areas.

"You could also consider using modern, forensic marking solutions such as Smartwater.

"You should also take detailed photographs of your trailer, noting any unique characteristics.

"Keeping a comprehensive inventory of your belongings, including serial numbers and descriptions, can assist police in recovering and serve as proof of ownership for insurance claims."