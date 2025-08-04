Dangerous Shrewsbury motorcyclist whose speeding Instagram posts went viral is banned from driving - see shock footage here

Benjamin Males, of Holgate Drive in Shrewsbury, came to the attention of West Mercia Police in April after a video of him "dangerously" speeding around areas of Shrewsbury and Wem went viral on social media.

Males' video, that was posted on Instagram in April this year, had racked up more than one million views by the time officers discovered it.

Despite attempts to conceal his identity in the footage, and tagging the video's location as Mexico, police officers were able to identify the 22-year-old as the rider, and Males was arrested and charged with five counts of dangerous driving.

Benjamin Males doing a wheelie. Picture: West Mercia Police

Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 30, Males pleaded guilty to all five counts of dangerous driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and will be required to pass an extended driving test to regain his licence.

In addition, Males was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work, issued a rehabilitation order, and fined £199.

Benjamin Males reached speeds of up to 89mph in a 50mph zone during wet conditions. Picture: West Mercia Police

In the video, West Mercia Police said Males reached speeds of 89mph in a 50mph zone during wet conditions, and 97mph on a country road.

He was also seen performing wheelies and having "several near misses".

PC Jack Jackson from Telford’s Operational Policing Unit said: "I want to make it absolutely clear that we will take robust action when we see dangerous behaviour on our roads, including when it's posted online.

"The footage in this case, uploaded by Males himself to Instagram, showed an appalling disregard for road safety. His conviction should serve as a stark warning that social media is not a shield from prosecution.

"We have at our disposal a variety of means to identify individuals from social media, even when they take extra measures to obscure their identity, and this serves as proof of the effectiveness of our investigations.

The 22-year-old reached speeds of up to 97mph on a country road. Picture: West Mercia Police

"Dangerous riding doesn’t just put the rider at risk, it endangers innocent road users and influences others to copy reckless behaviour.

"Under Operation Indiana, the force is targeting high-risk road use through enforcement, education, and partnership work. If you choose to put lives at risk on our roads you can expect to be held accountable."