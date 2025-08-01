Burglars steal several 'large items' including a toilet basin from Telford home

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a home on Stebbings in Sutton Hill on Sunday, July 27.

Police Community Support Officer, Amy Newbrook said offenders gained access to the home at the front of the property, which had previously been boarded.

Large items, including an extractor fan, hob and cooker unit, toilet basin and a tap were stolen, police said.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We are appealing to the Sutton Hill community for information following a burglary at a home on Stebbings, Sutton Hill.

"The burglary took place on Sunday, July 27 whereby access was gained to the front of the property, which had previously been boarded. A number of large items were stolen including an extractor fan, hob and cooker unit, toilet basin and tap.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires? Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 22/68702/25 or by emailing the team at coi.snt@westmercia.police.uk."