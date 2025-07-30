Noise complaints over cars that sound like Fast & Furious movie auditions

Villagers in a number of communities have complained that exhaust noise from souped up vehicles were making their lives a misery resulting in a neighbourhood policing team reminding drivers that they may be fined for failing to comply with motor noise rules.

Now Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Sam Newbrook, who covers Shifnal and Albrighton, has revved up on social media to issue a firm warning to drivers following a spike in complaints about anti-social driving and deafening exhausts in the area.

The PCSO said residents have spoken of cars "sounding like fighter jets" and stated that "it might be time for a rethink" over what action may be taken if an exhaust can be heard "three streets away".

In a post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page, he said: "We’ve had a few complaints lately about cars sounding more like fighter jets than family hatchbacks.

"Your car must not exceed 74 decibels. If it sounds like it’s auditioning for a Fast & Furious reboot, it’s probably too loud.

"From July 1, all exhausts must comply with Euro Seven standards - that means no removing catalytic converters or DPFs (diesel particulate filters).

"Loud, smoky, or tampered exhausts will fail MOTs. No exceptions.

"We’re out and about, and if we hear your car before we see it, we might stop for a chat. Enforcement includes fines, points, and in some cases, vehicle seizure."

