'Heinous' woman enslaved drug addict, stole her benefits, sold her dog and forced her to live in tent off M54

Cheri Blossom O’Rourke and David Johnstone “took over” the victim’s life after they blamed her for Johnstone getting arrested while buying her cannabis.

The pair forced her to live in a tent with them off the M54 in Telford, made her walk a pony for hours, sold her beloved German Shepherd for £150 on Gumtree and siphoned off her benefits and wages to line their own greedy pockets.

The victim was so mentally damaged by the ordeal she ended up being 'sectioned' under the Mental Health Act.

Johnstone, aged 35, was jailed for his part in the slavery more than two years ago.

O’Rourke, aged 34, was due to be sentenced on the same day in early July 2023, but she absconded.

Police finally caught up with her at the end of June this year, locating her using her car documents.

The court was told how O’Rourke knew the “vulnerable” victim because they lived near one another in Milton Keynes.

The victim took cannabis for pain relief, but agreed to let O’Rourke supply her because she claimed she could get it cheaper.