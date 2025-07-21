Man spared jail for using 'car as a weapon' and running girlfriend over twice on New Year's Eve

Kash Mahmood, aged 33 and of Dolphin Road, Birmingham, had picked his partner up from a club on December 31, 2024 and dropped her and a number of friends to a hotel in Shrewsbury before a row broke out, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (July 17).

Ms Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said that after dropping his girlfriend and her friends off at the Station Hotel, Mahmood had an argument with his girlfriend, who she told the court was “with drink”.

The court was shown CCTV footage that showed Mahmood jump back into his Vauxhall Astra after the altercation with his girlfriend and then drove it towards her twice.

The victim said in a statement: “He reversed the car back really quickly, then forward really quickly. I managed to get my hand down on the bonnet but fell to the floor for a split second.”