Watch: £1.3 million worth of drugs stashed in Sports Direct bags found in car boot after 120mph chase on M5

The discovery, which police have called 'one of the biggest of its kind in the region', was made after Road Crime Team officers tried to stop the black Peugeot 3008, which was believed to be linked to drugs.

But driver David Sherratt, 48, sped off, hitting speeds of up to 120mph on the southbound stretch of the M5 before heading on to the M42.

In a pursuit by officers and a police helicopter, Sherratt’s vehicle was stung, and lost a tyre, before it was boxed in and Sherratt arrested on the M42 near Alvechurch.

David Sherratt

In the boot of the car were Sports Direct bags, each carrying 18kg of cocaine - worth up to £1.3m at wholesale value.

Sherratt told officers that the seizure was “not a bad day" and was seen smashing an object against the dashboard, which later turned out to be his phone, in a desperate attempt to destroy evidence.

However, digital forensic teams still managed to recover messages showing he had been involved in the collection of a further 135kg of drugs – worth up to £5m in total.

The two Sports Direct bags in the car

He would deliver them to customers around the country, earning up to £200 per kilo delivered – and was expecting to earn £20,000 in just six weeks for his work.

At Birmingham Crown Court on July 7, Sherratt, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 years and nine months after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, and dangerous driving.

Sherratt has 12 convictions for 19 offences dating back to 1995. He was jailed for six years in 2016 for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and more than four years in 2020 for further drugs offences.

The haul of drugs

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Cooke, of the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midlands, said: “This is a major recovery of drugs that would have ultimately been sold on the streets of the UK and caused untold misery.

“Sherratt’s attempt to get away from our officers was dangerous and put other road users at risk, but great work by the Road Crime Team meant the pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion.

“He played a significant role in the distribution of drugs around the country, but will now be spending years behind bars.”