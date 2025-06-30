Telford council ‘bombarded’ with complaints during ‘isolated spike’ of anti-social behaviour

Telford & Wrekin councillor Stephen Reynolds (Labour) is also the mayor at Oakengates Town Council and he told a meeting that people have been coming directly to it instead of reporting issues to the police.

“A lot of things have been happening in Oakengates,” said Councillor Reynolds who also representes Oakengates & Ketley Bank at Telford & Wrekin Council.

“We have a lot of rough sleeping and derelict land being attacked. People have been burning material and all sorts of things like that.”

He added that one good thing to come out of it that the town council, the police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Safer and Stronger Team at the borough council are working closely on the issues.

Oakengates Town Centre. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

But he added: “Very little has been notified to the police and the town council has been bombarded with issues.”

The councillor, addressing a meeting of the borough’s health and wellbeing board on Thursday (June 26, 2025), speculated that people had either given up calling 999 or 101 or had no action and had come to the town council instead.

He added that it needs to be emphasized to residents that they need to call the police to give them the data about problems.

“The only way that we can get work done to resolve these issues is for them to contact police directly, so we have some useful data showing that there is a problem,” he said.

Chief Insp Matthew Sanders, of the Safer Neighbourhood Team and prevention unit, said officer have been out talking to businesses and “they know who our officers are.”

He said that the data from calls helps the police and he “continues to encourage that”.

Individuals can be offered help and laws can be enforced, he added.

Councillor Reynolds said that he did not “want to push” issues on to other areas of Telford.

Stephen Reynolds Picture Telford & Wrekin Council

“I think that the people involved are well known to you,” he said. “Some of them don’t want help or assistance. They can be in housing for one day, then disappear again.

“But it is being addressed and we are doing all we can.

“People need to phone up all the time so you have the data that we can act upon as and when we can.”

In a press release issued last week Telford & Wrekin Council said there had been a ‘recent isolated spike in anti-social behaviour in the town’.

The borough said severe anti-social behaviour including criminal damage, begging and drug or substance misuse, can be reported directly to the police online (in a non-emergency) or by calling 999 in an emergency.

To report a rough sleeper, people can call the borough council’s Housing Solutions team on 01952 391925. The team will arrange for outreach worker visits to engage with those who are rough sleeping.

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour, St George’s), the borough’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “In Oakengates, we’re asking local residents and businesses to support our ongoing work by being our eyes and ears and reporting anything they see through the direct and appropriate channels.

“This will be a huge help as we restore normality in the town and will also help the Police collate the evidence they need to take action.”

People can report lower levels of anti-social behaviour, such as graffiti, fly-tipping, abandoned vehicles and noise nuisance through the Council’s anti-social behaviour team on 01952 384384.

Supported by the Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, the Council has been carrying out anti-social behaviour patrols daily and taking action where required.