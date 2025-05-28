Gang responsible for £3m crime spree across West Midlands in court again to claw cash back - here's how much they will have to pay
A member of a Wolverhampton gang responsible for a £3m crime spree across the West Midlands will have to pay just £1 back, a court has ruled.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The five men, all from Wolverhampton, targeted firms across the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire, taking metal, copper and other goods between December of 2022 and June of 2023.
They filmed some of their raids on their own mobile phones, referring to themselves in one clip as the ‘Sticky Bandits’ - in reference to fictional burglars from the Home Alone films.
Ten firms in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Walsall, Bilston, Perry Barr, Brierley Hill, Kidderminster, Tamworth and Shrewsbury were hit by the group.