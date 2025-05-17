More potential modern slavery victims in West Mercia in recent months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Modern slavery includes any form of human trafficking, slavery, servitude or forced labour, as set out in the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Potential victims who come to the attention of first responder organisations are referred to the National Referral Mechanism.

The Medaille Trust, which supports survivors of modern slavery, said the law is failing survivors and is "long overdue a reset".

Home Office figures show 50 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to West Mercia Police from January to March, including 31 referrals for children.

It was an increase on 43 referrals in the previous quarter, and up marginally from 48 in January to March in 2024.

Potential modern slavery figures have increased in the West Mercia force area

Across the UK, there were 5,297 potential victims of modern slavery in the first three months of the year – down 4% on the previous quarter but up 17% on the same period a year earlier.

It is the second highest quarter since the NRM began in 2009, according to the Home Office.

The figures also show it was the highest number of referrals for UK (1,210) and Vietnamese (645) nationals in any quarter.

Ben Ryan, deputy chief executive at the Medaille Trust, said: "Rising referral numbers show that identification and awareness raising efforts are improving.

"Even with new records being set for referrals of potential victims we are a long way from reaching and supporting the vast majority of the estimated 122,000 potential victims of modern slavery currently living in the UK.

"It is now ten years since the UK government passed the Modern Slavery Act, and we are long overdue a reset and reappraisal of an approach which, while seeing incremental improvements in identification, continues to fail far too many survivors and place too many barriers in the way of victims getting the support that they need."