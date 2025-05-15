Police investigating Newport swan deaths reveal what they have done and plan to do next

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport’s crime-fighters were accused of a "cover up" over the deaths of the two birds earlier in May after initially saying they had been "shot" – a vet’s post-mortem report later concluded that had been killed by a "predator, likely a dog".

Resident Stephen Prior offered a £500 reward “for arrest and conviction if they were shot by vandals” when the matter was raised at the annual town meeting on Wednesday (May 14).

But PC Rich Edward, from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team, told the annual town residents' meeting that the swans were not shot, despite an ‘initial belief’ that was later corrected.

He told the meeting that there is currently no evidence of a crime being committed under UK law. He said that a belief that swans "belong to the King" and are the property of the Crown is a "myth".

Officers had received reports of swan deaths on the canal on May 2, and after an "initial investigation" their belief was that the two birds had been "killed unlawfully" by being shot.

But PC Edward said that a “vet established that both of them were killed by a predator, most likely a dog".

PC Edward referred to there being “quite a lot of social media commentary” about the issue.

He said that as part of their investigations CCTV footage has been ‘trawled’ for evidence of anyone walking a dog.

“We have no further evidence whether it was a dog or another animal,” he said.

PC Edward detailed which UK laws may be applicable, including whether they were ‘intentionally killed’ by a dog owner. He said officers had not found evidence to “prove they were killed intentionally.”

He also said that under UK law the death of animals can be treated as “criminal damage” as they can be owned.

PC Edward said that the Dangerous Dogs Act may also apply if it can be proved that a person in control of a dog “allows it to be dangerously out of control". But they have not confirmed that a dog killed the swans.

PC Edward told the meeting on Wednesday evening that officers “can’t establish a criminal offence".

“We are taking the matter seriously,” he added. “We have exhausted reasonable lines of inquiry.”

He told the meeting that thousands of crimes are committed and many go undetected. But – as in any case – they can “reopen investigations” if more information comes to light.

Councillor Mark Wiggin (North Ward), himself a former police officer in Staffordshire, slammed “conspiracy theories” which have been posted on social media.

“It needs to stop,” he added.