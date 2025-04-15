Cannabis farm discovered inside South Shropshire property - hundreds of plants recently harvested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officers made the discovery at a property on Shrewsbury Road in Craven Arms on Monday (April 14).

Officers from Church Stretton and Craven Arms Safer Neighbourhood Teams made the discovery after receiving concerns from residents that the building was being used to host an illegal cannabis farm.

Police found evidence that around 200 plants had been grown inside the property. The force said it is believed that the plants were recently harvested.

Nobody was found at the property or arrested and enquiries are ongoing, police have said.

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm at a property in Craven Arms. Picture: West Mercia Police.

Sergeant Jenni Price, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Following concerns raised by the local community we were given access to the property yesterday morning, where we discovered the remnants of a large cannabis grow.

"We will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public

“The local community can help officers by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website or by emailing my team on csca.snt@westmercia.police.uk. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference."