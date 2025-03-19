'My commitment has solidified': West Mercia Police's new chief intends to see out his term for 'stability'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Cooper was formally confirmed into the role by the Police and Crime Panel on Wednesday (March 19), and is expected to start from March 31.

West Mercia Police had previously been without a permanent chief constable since October 2023 when Pippa Mills left after two years to become assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan Police.

West Mercia'sPolice and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion initially chose Kyle Gordon, commander in the Met, as his preferred candidate. But, last summer it was announced that Mr Gordon would not take up the role “due to a change in circumstances”.

Mr Cooper, who was previously with Gloucestershire Constabularly, has been with West Mercia for just over three years, serving as its temporary Chief Constable since August.

The new chief constable of West Mercia Police, Richard Cooper (left) with Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion

However, because of the upheaval that has happened over last 18 months, Councillor Viv Parry wanted assurances from Mr Cooper that he would stay for the full five years that the role entails.

“I really like the recruitment process – this is clearer than we’ve ever had before and tells us exactly what’s happened before you’ve come to this meeting,” said Councillor Parry.

“But you’re talking about force visions and values, and the stability of staff.

“You’ve told us that you’re going to get rid of 150 staff, but the problem with it is we’ve had two people who have come here asking for the job that you’ve asked us for. And they’ve not stayed very long.

“I’m sorry but that does not stabilise your staff. That makes them very worried about what’s going to happen.

“Maybe someone is coming along and headhunting them for a better job, or maybe they weren’t the right person. But when they came to talk to us, they said the same things you’re saying.

“They said, ‘you can rely on me’. I’m hoping you’re not going to leave after two years, you’re going to stay for the full length of time. I personally think that the staff, from the bottom going upwards, should have the security of you saying, ‘I’m going to be here for quite a while’.”

In response, Mr Cooper said he ‘fully intends to be here in five years’, and hopes that the staff who have met him ‘will express some optimism for my leadership of the force’.

“I arrived here three years ago, and it was not in my wildest expectations that just over three years later, I would be sitting in a confirmation hearing for position of chief constable,” said Mr Cooper.

“But events have a habit of dictating things in a way that we don’t always expect them. I said as part of the selection process that I wasn’t someone who was harbouring a burning decision to be a chief constable.

“The only chief constable positions I would have considered applying for were West Mercia and Gloucestershire, as my old force.”

Talking about what has happened over the past 18 months, Mr Cooper said: “I think we and the force have managed it superbly in terms that there is still really good service being provided on a daily basis. But it’s clearly of benefit if there is stability at the top of the organisation.

“Having applied as temporary chief constable, I had to make a decision at that point whether I would be prepared to apply for the position of permanent chief constable because if I would be guaranteeing another change after six months or so.

“So I reconciled in my own mind last summer and my sense of my commitment has only solidified over that six-month period. This was the job I wanted to apply for.”

Mr Campion believes Mr Cooper will give West Mercia Police stability.

“It will also allow for continuity as we look to build on the progress that has been made to date,” said Mr Campion.

“We have a plan to deliver on behalf of our communities and a mission to ensure those communities are safe and feel safe. I am very much looking forward to working with Richard to deliver on this shared mission and navigate the challenges facing policing.”