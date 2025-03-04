Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs in Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The man was spotted last Friday (February 28) by West Mercia Police out on a patrol in the area and was asked by officers to stop his car.

Further investigation led officers to arrest the man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The man and his vehicle were searched and officers found a small quantity of drugs, too.

He was then arrested at the scene for the possession of class A drugs.

West Mercia Police officers arrested the man for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of class A drugs.

A spokesman for Market Drayton and Whitchurch Police said: “On Friday 28th February 2025 officers from B Shift Response were on patrol in the Whitchurch Area when a vehicle was stopped due to its manner of driving.

“Upon further investigation by officers a male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. A search of the male and his vehicle also resulted in a small quantity of drugs being found, he was further arrested at the scene for Possession of Class A.

“Drink or Drug driving is a serious risk to public safety and the team will continue to take action on this.

“Should you have any concerns about anyone driving whilst under the influence this can be reported to us via 101, online or anonymously via CrimeStoppers. In an emergency, call 999.”