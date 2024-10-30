Two men deny Telford home burglary of cash and gold bracelet
Two men have pleaded not guilty to burgling a house in Telford and now face a crown court judge over the matter.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Telford Magistrates Court was told that £700 in cash and a gold bracelet were stolen from a house in Frederick Rhodes Grove, in Priorslee, on March 20, 2023.
After hearing from the prosecution and defence, the magistrates agreed that they did not have the power to deal with the issue and it would have to be sent to Shrewsbury Crown Court.