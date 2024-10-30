Disqualified Telford Audi driver took cannabis before driving in north Wales
A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel of an Audi after taking cannabis has avoided prison.
Samuel Creevy, of Portley Road, Dawley, Telford, was driving on the A457 at Rhyl, Denbighshire on June 9 this year.
A drug test found the 29-year-old had 12.8mcg of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, Class B drug, is 2mcg.