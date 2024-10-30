Disqualified Telford Audi driver took cannabis before driving in north Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Samuel Creevy, of Portley Road, Dawley, Telford, was driving on the A457 at Rhyl, Denbighshire on June 9 this year.

A drug test found the 29-year-old had 12.8mcg of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, Class B drug, is 2mcg.