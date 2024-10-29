Telford thief who stole £1,200 of stock in shoplifting spree ordered to go to rehab

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chad Bailey, aged 32, targeted Tesco stores in Telford eight times, stealing a varied selection of items including chocolate, ham, coffee, washing tablets, cheese, biscuits, electric toothbrushes, air freshener, fabric softener, razors, varnish and chicken.

He also targeted Aldi and Co-op stores in his thieving spree in June, August and September of this year.