Telford thief who stole £1,200 of stock in shoplifting spree ordered to go to rehab
A prolific thief who stole more than £1,200 worth of stock from supermarkets in 11 separate thefts has avoided prison.
Chad Bailey, aged 32, targeted Tesco stores in Telford eight times, stealing a varied selection of items including chocolate, ham, coffee, washing tablets, cheese, biscuits, electric toothbrushes, air freshener, fabric softener, razors, varnish and chicken.
He also targeted Aldi and Co-op stores in his thieving spree in June, August and September of this year.