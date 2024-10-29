Police appeal to find 21-year-old with county links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have asked anyone with information about Harvey O'Connor's whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: "Can you help us find Harvey O’Connor who is wanted for domestic related offences.

"The 21-year-old has links to Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

"If you have any information that would help find him please call 01743 264807.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."