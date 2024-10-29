Concerns raised after teenager rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds following Telford incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

King Street in Dawley reopened late last night and police tape is nowhere to be seen around the property where the incident took place yesterday.

Locals say the street was closed at about 4pm as officers carried out their inquiries.

Residents spoke of not knowing what had happened during the incident. One man, with a small child, said he had been out at the time.

"We are worried about crime and stabbing because of the children but I do not know what took place. We hope it was a one-off incident," he said.