Police investigate alleged assault outside Welshpool nightclub with 21-year-old 'stable' in hospital

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in Berriew Street, Welshpool, shortly before 1am on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital, while an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was later released on bail.

Police have appealed for anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called at 1am, Sunday morning, October 27, to an allegation of assault in Berriew Street, Welshpool.

"A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101."

People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.